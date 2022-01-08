Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

