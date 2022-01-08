Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.04.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
