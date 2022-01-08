Guggenheim Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

PINS stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

