Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

Shares of GCG opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.58. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

