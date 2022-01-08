Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

