Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.6668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.