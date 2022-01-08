Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 2,485 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.34 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.