Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

