Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,968,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

