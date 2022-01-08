Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. 150,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. Griffon has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 19.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Griffon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Griffon by 58.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

