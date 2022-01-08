GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 167,306 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.