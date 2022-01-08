GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 167,306 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

