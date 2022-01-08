GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $22.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GP. Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GP opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

