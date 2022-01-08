Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GHL. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.