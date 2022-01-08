GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 964,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $$7.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

