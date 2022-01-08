Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

GSBC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 25,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a market cap of $808.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $61.43.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.