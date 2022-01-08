Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Gray Television stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

