Graviocoin Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,025.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00312233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

