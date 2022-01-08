Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Down 6.2%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.79. 2,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 202,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 271,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

