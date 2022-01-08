GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Trading Up 3.7%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

