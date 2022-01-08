Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Up 0.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.26 ($24.16) and last traded at €21.00 ($23.86). Approximately 173,824 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.96 ($23.82).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.71 ($28.08).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.24.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

