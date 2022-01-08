Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

