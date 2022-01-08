Grace Capital Acquires 195 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Grace Capital grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in City were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in City by 35.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in City by 106,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in City by 22.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

