GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $306,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,759 shares of company stock valued at $53,938,446. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 16.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $55,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.