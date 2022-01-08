Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.96. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 34,285 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

