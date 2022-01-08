Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.96. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 34,285 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19.
About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
