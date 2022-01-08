Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.92

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 15954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

