Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 380,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 437,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

