Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSS. downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Golden Star Resources to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

