Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSPT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.91.

Get Golden Star Enterprises alerts:

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.