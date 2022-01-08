Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of GROY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 852,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,529. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

