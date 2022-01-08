GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.20

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 13148180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.