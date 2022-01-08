Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

