Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to post sales of $361.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.26 million and the highest is $366.40 million. Globant reported sales of $232.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.19. 351,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,052. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.47. Globant has a 1 year low of $188.67 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.