Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 85,388 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.