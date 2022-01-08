Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Update

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SDH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 15,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596. Global Internet of People has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

