Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,140 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,863. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.95. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

