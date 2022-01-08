Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,647 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth $90,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,483. The company has a market capitalization of $324.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

