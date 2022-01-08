Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 131,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,104. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

