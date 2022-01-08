Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,495 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $108,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $245,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 723,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 114,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

