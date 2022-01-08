Gifto Hits Market Capitalization of $37.38 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Gifto has a total market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005531 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

