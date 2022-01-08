GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:GFL opened at $35.30 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

