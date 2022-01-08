Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Down 5.1%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 6,392,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,906,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) target price on shares of Gfinity in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.09. The stock has a market cap of £40.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

