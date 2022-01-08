General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350,471 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

GE stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

