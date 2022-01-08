General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

