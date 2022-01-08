Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $481.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.05.

GNRC stock opened at $316.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

