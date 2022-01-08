Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $481.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.05.
GNRC stock opened at $316.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
