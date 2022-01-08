Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNK opened at $15.99 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

