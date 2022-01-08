Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.29.

GRMN opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

