Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Hits $23.12 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $219,454.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

