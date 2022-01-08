Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Down 5.6%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.50 and last traded at $129.50. Approximately 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

