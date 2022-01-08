FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $29.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.42.

NYSE NOC opened at $400.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.88. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.