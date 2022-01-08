FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ARHS opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last quarter.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

