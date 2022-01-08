FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

